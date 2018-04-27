Taylor Swift was surprised with a wet kiss on the face by her mom's giant dog, midway through revealing details of her tour.

The 'End Game' hitmaker has started a 13-day countdown to her 'Reputation Stadium Tour', which kicks off at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on May 8, and on day 12 yesterday (26.04.18), she revealed she will be having three stages, before Dalmatian Kitty interrupted.

In the clip posted on Instagram, she said: ''Hi, 12 days 'til tour. Basically I was thinking maybe today I would tell you a little bit about the stages.''

The 28-year-old star then stopped to speak to her mother Andrea, but Kitty came in shot stealing the spotlight.

An amused Taylor said: ''Oh god. It's not a chew toy. It's my face!''

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker then went on to explain that she wanted to have three stages in order for fans to get an up-close-and-personal experience at her concerts.

She explained: ''The reason why I want there to be three is because I want to be able to get to you as close as possible and see you guys.''

Taylor is due to announce her 12-day tidbit anytime soon.

She added: ''This has been your 12-day update.

''Tomorrow, very surprisingly, there will be an 11-day update. Just numerically that's what I think will happen next.''

On the first day, the pop megastar revealed her setlist will consist of all songs from 'Reputation', with 10 from older material.

She said: ''[I'm] really excited about playing stuff from Reputation. I'm excited about playing stuff that is from previous albums too.

''And just check back because every day I'm going to be posting something about the tour, just something that's going on, something at rehearsals, so just check here and I will see you in 13 days.''