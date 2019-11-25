Taylor Swift wowed in a green glittery dress as she received the Artist of the Decade award at the American Music Awards on Sunday (24.11.19).

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker wowed in a beautiful glittery asymmetrical dress, showing off her figure with thigh high boots and having her hair half-up half-down.

It seemed green was the order of the day as country star Lil Nas X stepped out on the red carpet in a neon green suit. The matching jacket and trousers set was made even better with a neon green zebra print top for underneath and gloves, too.

Camila Cabello - who attended the show with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes - looked stunning in a pale nude floaty gown. Looking like a Disney princess, the 'Senorita' hitmaker tied her hair into a long plait, which fell down her side as she waltzed down the red carpet arm in arm with Shawn, who impressed in a deep purple suit, which was accented with blue lapels.

Meanwhile, always one to make a fashion statement, Billie Eilish made sure her top, trousers and shoes were all matching with a Burberry-inspired patterning. To give the look an edge, the hood and sleeves were made with a mesh-type material.

Ciara looked stunning a blue suit, accessorising with a beautiful piece of body jewellery, which gave a different dimension to the multi-toned outfit.

Always one to stand out of the crowd, Lizzo impressed in a frilly orange dress, which she teamed with white heels, a white manicure, white earrings and a tiny white bag.

Halsey matched her bright eye make up with an equally dazzling frilly chiffon floral gown, whilst Dua Lipa kept eyes on her in a statement pink dress, complete with black bow.

Selena Gomez looked stunning a simple neon yellow and green silk dress, which she teamed with matching heels, whilst pregnant Jenna Dewan showed off her bump in a pink number.