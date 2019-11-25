Taylor Swift stunning in a green glittery asymmetrical dress on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday (24.11.19).
Taylor Swift wowed in a green glittery dress as she received the Artist of the Decade award at the American Music Awards on Sunday (24.11.19).
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker wowed in a beautiful glittery asymmetrical dress, showing off her figure with thigh high boots and having her hair half-up half-down.
It seemed green was the order of the day as country star Lil Nas X stepped out on the red carpet in a neon green suit. The matching jacket and trousers set was made even better with a neon green zebra print top for underneath and gloves, too.
Camila Cabello - who attended the show with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes - looked stunning in a pale nude floaty gown. Looking like a Disney princess, the 'Senorita' hitmaker tied her hair into a long plait, which fell down her side as she waltzed down the red carpet arm in arm with Shawn, who impressed in a deep purple suit, which was accented with blue lapels.
Meanwhile, always one to make a fashion statement, Billie Eilish made sure her top, trousers and shoes were all matching with a Burberry-inspired patterning. To give the look an edge, the hood and sleeves were made with a mesh-type material.
Ciara looked stunning a blue suit, accessorising with a beautiful piece of body jewellery, which gave a different dimension to the multi-toned outfit.
Always one to stand out of the crowd, Lizzo impressed in a frilly orange dress, which she teamed with white heels, a white manicure, white earrings and a tiny white bag.
Halsey matched her bright eye make up with an equally dazzling frilly chiffon floral gown, whilst Dua Lipa kept eyes on her in a statement pink dress, complete with black bow.
Selena Gomez looked stunning a simple neon yellow and green silk dress, which she teamed with matching heels, whilst pregnant Jenna Dewan showed off her bump in a pink number.
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....