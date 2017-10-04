Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with six.

The 27-year-old singer is up for Best Artist, Best Look, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, Best Video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' and Best US Act.

And Taylor could make history at the SSE Arena, Wembley, in London on November 12 as the most awards previously won in one night at the ceremony is four, a record jointly held by bother Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

Shawn Mendes could also challenge the record, as he's up for five awards - competing against Taylor for Best Artist, Biggest Fans and Best Pop, and also Best Single for 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' and Best Canadian Act - while Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran follow closely behind with four nods each.

This year sees the Best Male and Best Female categories retired and replaced instead with a Best Artist prize, which will see Taylor, Shawn, Ed, and Kendrick compete against Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus for the coveted honour.

Shawn will be fighting for the Best Song award alongside Ed, who got the nod for 'Shape of You', Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie with 'Rockabye', DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller's 'Wild Thoughts', and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber with 'Despacito'.

The Best Local Act is voted for in various regions, in competing for the honour in the UK & Ireland are Ed, Little Mix, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, and wildcard entry Louis Tomlinson, while other notable nominees are Drake and Justin Bieber in Canada, Bruno Mars and wildcard Fifth Harmony in the US, and Kygo in Norway.

This year's EMAs will be hosted by Rita Ora, who is also in the running for the Best Look award.

Voting is now open at MTVEMA.com.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2017 list of nominations:

Best Song:

Clean Bandit - 'Rockabye' ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled - 'Wild Thoughts' ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape of You'

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - 'Despacito' (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Best Artist:

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Look:

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN

Best New:

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag'n'Bone Man

Best Pop:

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Video:

Foo Fighters - 'Run'

Katy Perry - 'Bon Appétit' ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

KYLE - 'iSpy' ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Best Live:

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Rock:

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

Best Hip Hop:

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Best Alternative:

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Biggest Fans:

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Push:

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag'n'Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

Best World Stage:

Steve Aoki - Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon - Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE - Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers - Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters - Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017