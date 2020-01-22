Taylor Swift feels good about ''not feeling muzzled anymore''.

The 'Lover' hitmaker is much more outspoken as of late, including about her own political beliefs as well as her disagreement with Scooter Braun over the master recordings of her first six albums, and she feels so much better now she is no longer ''fighting for people's respect'' and focusing on her own happiness.

Narrating the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana', she said: ''Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, 'A nice girl doesn't force their opinions on people, a nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you.' I became the person that everyone wanted me to be. Nobody physically saw me for a year, and that was what I thought they wanted. I had to deconstruct an entire belief system. Toss it out and reject it. It woke me up from constantly feeling like I was fighting for people's respect. It was happiness without anyone else's input. I want to do this. I need to do to be on the right side of history. It feels f***ing awesome. I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore. And it was my own doing. There's nothing that feels better than this moment.''

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer previously opened up about politics and how she felt people didn't want to her what she had to say when she was younger.

She said: ''Every time I didn't speak up about politics as a young person, I was applauded for it. It was wild. I said, 'I'm a 22-year-old girl - people don't want to hear what I have to say about politics.' And people would just be like, 'Yeahhhhh!'''

Taylor's Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana' debuts on January 31.