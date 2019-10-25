Taylor Swift is ''so proud'' of Selena Gomez.

The 29-year-old singer has spoken fondly of her close pal Selena after she recently released two new songs - 'Lose You To Love Me', and 'Look At Her Now' - as she praised the former Disney star for putting up with ''so much'' that has happened in her life in recent years.

Selena has undergone a kidney transplant, battled anxiety, and endured a heartbreaking split from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber - who is now married to Hailey Bieber, and whom her new track 'Lose You To Love Me' is rumoured to be about - and Taylor thinks all her hardships have helped form her new music, which she believes is ''the best thing'' Selena has ever released.

Taylor said: ''It's the best thing she's ever done [her new music]. She came over, she played me the video. I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff. I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she's done so far.''

The 'ME!' hitmaker has ''never been more proud'' of her close pal, and says the 27-year-old singer is ''the best''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for his new Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show 'New Music Daily', she added: ''You know, I think no one can say that better than she can, but just from my perspective as her friend, I've just never been more proud. The things that she's overcome, the situations that she's risen above. It's been a long time that we've been friends, and she's the best. She's just the best. I'm really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they've had to go through, and they can process that and make art that's going to help other people, that's what kind of song this is. I'm stoked.''

Zane's new show premieres on Beats 1 on Friday (25.10.19) at 5pm UK time, and will include interviews with Taylor and Selena, as well as Coldplay's Chris Martin.