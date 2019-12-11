Taylor Swift would have ''paid so much'' for her master recordings.

The 29-year-old singer became embroiled in a feud with her former label boss Scott Borchetta earlier this year after he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun, who gained the rights to all of Taylor's music that had been recorded under the label.

Taylor claimed at the time she had never been given the opportunity to buy her own music herself, and has now doubled down on her comments, saying she was ''denied'' the chance to own her own recordings.

She said: ''I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity, and I just don't want that to happen to another artist if I can help it. I want to at least raise my hand and say, 'This is something that an artist should be able to earn back over the course of their deal - not as a renegotiation ploy - and something that artists should maybe have the first right of refusal to buy.'

''God, I would have paid so much for them! Anything to own my work that was an actual sale option, but it wasn't given to me.''

Although she can't buy her masters back, the 'ME!' hitmaker still has some ''power'' with her old music, as she is the person who wrote the tracks.

And Taylor plans to re-record her first six albums again next year, so that she can own her own versions of the songs.

She added to Billboard magazine's Women in Music issue: ''Thankfully, there's power in writing your music. Every week, we get a dozen synch requests to use 'Shake It Off' in some advertisement or 'Blank Space' in some movie trailer, and we say no to every single one of them.

''And the reason I'm rerecording my music next year is because I do want my music to live on. I do want it to be in movies, I do want it to be in commercials. But I only want that if I own it.''

Taylor and Scooter's most recent feud came when the singer alleged that Big Machine had tried to stop her from performing any of her old material at the American Music Awards (AMAs), as well as banning her from using her tracks in a planned Netflix documentary.

The 'Lover' singer was eventually allowed to perform her songs at the awards ceremony last month, after Big Machine released a statement denying the allegations and insisting there was ''false information''.

The company said: ''As Taylor Swift's partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.''