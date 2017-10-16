Taylor Swift held a secret fan listening party for her upcoming album 'Reputation' over the weekend.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker invited a number of her loyal fans to her home in the British capital of London so they could get the first sneak peek of her upcoming LP, which is due to be released next month.

Sharing pictures from the meet up, one fan wrote: ''LOOK AT THIS ANGEL! TAYLOR SWIFT YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN MY BEST FRIEND, THANK YOU #reputationsecretsessions (sic)''

Whilst another shared: '''let's all pout and cross our arms like this' - i got to meet taylor with my best friend and some how that was everything (sic)''

A third fan of the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker wrote on his Twitter account: ''I can never thank you enough for last night @taylorswift13. It was truly a dream come true. The best night of my entire. I love you so much. (sic)''

It is not the first time Taylor has held secret listening parties ahead of the actual release of her LP's. She did the same for fans before she unveiled her '1989' album back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Taylor has also been spotted filming a music video in the British capital over the weekend.

The 27-year-old singer filmed scenes on a double-decker bus and in a London taxi. She also rode a bicycle across the Millennium Bridge for the cameras, TMZ reports.

The lead single - 'Look What You Made Me Do' - from the album features a number of apparent digs at the likes of Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian West and her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

Taylor slams someone for their ''tilted stage'', something Kanye had during his 'Saint Pablo' tour in 2016, when she sings: ''I don't like your little games/ Don't like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool/ No, I don't like you.''

In the accompanying music video, some of the male dancers are seen wearing crop tops with 'I [heart] TS' emblazoned on, a clear reference to the vest top with the same slogan her ex Tom was photographed in during their brief fling whilst Taylor sits in a bath of jewels during the video, which some think could be a reference to Kim's terrifying ordeal last year when armed robbers burst into her hotel room in Paris, France, tied her up and put her in the bathtub while they made off with millions worth of jewels.