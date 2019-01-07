Taylor Swift ''holds her own'' as an actress.

The 'Love Story' hitmaker is set to appear in 'Cats' and her co-star Idris Elba has heaped praise on the singer and cannot wait to work alongside her.

Speaking to Access Hollywood backstage at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening (06.01.19), Idris said: ''Taylor and I have known each other for a couple of years and we're cool you know. She's a good girl; she's a great artist and she's got a really great heart. I'm so excited to work with her in this film she's going to be amazing. And not only is she a musician but she's an actress as well. I'm an actor, she's got chops. She holds her own. There's no doubt.''

Meanwhile, Taylor previously gushed about her fans and how she feels ''so lucky'' to have fans that ''care'' about her.

She said: ''[I wanted to do a show] that would make you feel like you were escaping and going into a different world. I'm so happy that that's the kind of show that you've wanted to see, because it makes it so much fun to create a world for you. I'm so lucky to get to do that. I'm so lucky you care about anything I create, whether it be music or a stage show. Thank you for coming tonight, and thank you for coming to be a part of my life. I love you.

''Every single performer that you see on this stage, whether it be a dancer, or a background singer, or a member of the band, when I say that these are crowds we never even thought we would get to be in front of, even in our wildest dreams.''