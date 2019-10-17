Taylor Swift has compared songwriting to being haunted.

The 'ME!' singer finds penning new tracks a ''strange'' process because it doesn't always happen in the same way and sometimes she can't even explain where her inspiration has come from.

Speaking of her song 'Lover', she said: ''There's a song that I wrote on the album that I knew as soon as I wrote it, it was going to be the title track.

''Writing songs is strange because it never happens exactly the same way, but sometimes it happens in a way that feels like this weird haunting that you can't really explain. Like you don't know where these ideas came from and you feel like you didn't work at all to write it, and that's the best kind of song.''

And when it came to writing 'Lover', Taylor was struck by inspiration in the middle of the night and she quickly had the track down.

She added: ''With this song, it was just one of those weird moments, just middle of the night, I'm like in my pjs, stumbling to the piano as I got this idea and the song just happened really quickly.''

The 29-year-old star - who is dating actor Joe Alwyn - is particularly proud of the song because of it's positive lyrics as she is typically known for penning break-up songs.

Speaking while recording an intimate performance for NPR Music's 'Tiny Desk Concert Series', she said: ''There's a line in the song that I'm really proud of, and the line says, 'With every guitar string scar in my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,' and that line is really special to me because I've spent quite a bit of time writing break-up songs.''