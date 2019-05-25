Taylor Swift has less ''stress and anxiety'' in her life as she approaches 30.

The 29-year-old singer is set to reach the milestone birthday on December 13, and has said she's often heard that people in their 30s don't have as many worries as those in their 20s.

And Taylor believes that to be the case for herself, because she's spent her 20s ''gaining experience'' and ''making mistakes'', and is now ready to set those stresses aside.

Speaking to Germany's RTL, she said: ''I hear others say that one in his 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s. And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes.''

The 'ME!' hitmaker's comments come after she previously detailed her feelings on her upcoming 30th birthday when she said part of her still feels like a teenager.

She said at the time: ''According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year. It's weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual, factual age I currently am is 29.''

Taylor - who is dating actor Joe Alwyn - has been told the next decade will be the ''most fun'' so she's ready to explore that.

Posting on Instagram about her Elle UK interview earlier this year, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer added: ''I've heard people say that your 30's are 'the most fun!' so I'll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know.

''But until then, I thought I'd share some lessons I've learned before reaching 30 with @elleusa, because it's 2019 and sharing is caring. (sic)''