The Shake It Off singer, who bought the home which was previously owned by movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn in 2015 for $25 million (£21 million), filed paperwork last week (ends15Jan17) with the city's Cultural Heritage Commission to request that the home be preserved by being given landmark status.

According to MansionGlobal.com, the commission all voted in favour of Taylor's request.

The 27-year-old singer has now hired architects and special crews to restore the 11,000-square-foot house to its original 1934 condition, the New York Post's gossip column Page Six reports.

Goldwyn, the head of Samuel Goldwyn Productions, commissioned architect Douglas Honnold to build the six-bedroom mansion, which also boasts five bathrooms, a library, card room, theatre and guest and servant quarters, back in the '30s.

The home was handed down to his son Samuel Goldwyn, Jr. after the movie mogul's his death in 1974 and it was first put on the market in 2008 but it didn't sell.

It was listed again 2015 following Goldwyn, Jr.’s death in January that year and Taylor now counts it as part of her impressive property portfolio. The Bad Blood singer also has homes in Nashville in Tennessee, Rhode Island and an apartment in New York, where she relocated in 2014 and is thought to spend the majority of her time.