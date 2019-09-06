Taylor Swift has donated $10,000 to a cancer-stricken fan.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker reached out to 16-year-old Trinity Foster and offered the cash to help with her medical bills and is hoping to meet the teenager soon.

Donating on Trinity's GoFundMe page, Taylor wrote: ''Trinity, I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive! I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor.''

Before the 29-year-old singer made her donation, Trinity had raised less than $4,000 on the page, which was set up in February.

On the GoFundMe, the teenager had explained her medical difficulties and her family's struggle to get insurance to cover the costs of her medical bills.

She wrote: ''I am 16 and I have been diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma, which has spread to my lung, I had to have a feeding tube put in because I couldn't get enough nutrition.

''The chemo is really hard for me and my insurance doesn't cover everything that I need, we have tried to get other insurances like ten care but were told we did not apply.

''This is a very hard time for me and my family and if you have anything to donate it would be very much appreciated and helpful.''

Taylor's donation came a month after the 'Me!' singer - whose mother has cancer - reached out to another fan, Landon, who is currently battling the disease and cheered him with a phone call.

Landon's relatives wrote on Facebook: ''One thing we know to be true in this journey - Landon's Light shines bright. Bright enough to reach the brightest (super)star. Thank you for your call. You will never know how much this smile meant to our family today.''