'Look What You Made Me Do' singer Taylor Swift is feeling very emotional after bringing her 'Reputation' stadium world tour to an end in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday (21.11.18).
Taylor Swift is very emotional after bringing her 'Reputation' stadium world tour to an end.
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker kicked off the 53-date run on the road in Glendale, Arizona on May 8, before it finished with a show in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday (21.11.18).
Taking to Instagram after the concert, she simply wrote: ''Rep tour is over & I a feeling infinity amounts of emotions.''
Charli XCX - who supported Taylor on the tour - also took the time to comment, as she thanked the star and described her as ''a gem and a boss''.
Tweeting all in capital letters, she gushed: ''LAST NIGHT WAS THE FINAL SHOW OF #THEREPUTATIONTOUR.
''THANK U FOR HAVING ME @TAYLORSWIFT13, UR A GEM & A BOSS & IM HAPPY 2 CALL U A M8 & HAVE SHARED THE STAGE W U EACH NIGHT. LOVE FOREVER. CHEERS 2 AN AMAZING TOUR!! CLINK CLINK BISHHHHH!!! (Sic)''
The run of huge shows has concluded just days after it was announced Taylor, 28, has signed her first major record deal, having been with independent label Big Machine since 2005.
Revealing the news in an Instagram post to her 113 followers, Taylor wrote: ''I'm ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group ... It's really important to me to see eye to eye with a label regarding the future of our industry.
''I feel so motivated by new opportunities created by the streaming world and the ever changing landscape of our industry ... I also feel strongly that streaming was founded on and continues to thrive based on the magic created by artists, writers and producers.''
