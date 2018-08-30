Taylor Swift says she has found love ''throughout all the noise''.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker - who is dating British actor Joe Alwyn - penned her new album about love and defiance.

Speaking to fans at an intimate Taylor Swift Now concert in Chicago, she said: ''I think there was a bit of a bait-and-switch that happened with this album when we put out 'Look What You Made Me Do' and we're like, 'Guys, this album is gonna be one thing.' And when the album came out, it's legitimately an album about finding love throughout all the noise. It starts with the noise and how that makes all you feel, and how it makes you feel when people are saying things about you that you feel, like, aren't true and living your life sort of in defiance of that.''

Meanwhile, Taylor previously insisted her songwriting has never been ''complicated'' and has grown increasingly more complex.

She said: ''There are definitely moments when it's like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it. A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song. But there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head.

''And that's the purest part of my job. It can get complicated on every other level, but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room.''