Taylor Swift feared for her mental health during her ''humiliating'' public feud with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

The 29-year-old singer publicly warred with the reality star three years ago when Kim leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in order to prove her claims that Taylor had approved Kanye's lyrics about her in his song 'Famous'.

And after Kim branded her a ''snake'', Taylor - who insisted at the time that Kanye never told her he was planning to call her ''that b***h'' in his song - was devastated to receive hate from people telling her to ''either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, kill yourself''.

Speaking in US Vogue's upcoming September issue, Taylor said: ''I don't think there are that many people who can actually understand what it's like to have millions of people hate you very loudly...[sending] messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, kill yourself. I realised I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control..I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it's like to go through something so humiliating.''

Taylor also opened up about her decision to be vocal about LGBTQ rights after years of silence.

She said: ''Maybe a year or two ago, Todrick Hall and I are in the car, and he asked me, 'What would you do if your son was gay?' The fact that he had to ask me . . . shocked me and made me see that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough. If my son was gay, he'd be gay. I don't understand the question. If he was thinking that, I can't imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking. It was kind of devastating to realise that I hadn't been publicly clear about that.''

Meanwhile, the star is preparing for the release of her latest album 'Lover' and she can't wait for fans to hear it.

She said: ''There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.''