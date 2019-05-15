Taylor Swift ''let everyone down'' because she doesn't appear in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The 29-year-old singer is known for planting Easter Eggs- a hidden message hinting at future projects - in her music videos and admitted that some fans thought she would be the one to defeat the franchise's main antagonist Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

When asked by Ellen Degeneres when her fans had incorrectly guessed an Easter Egg, she explained that as her latest single 'ME!' was released on April 25, the same day the film premiered, and she has a track titled 'Endgame' from her 2017 'Reputation' album, fans believed she would feature in the movie.

She said: ''Well there were some fans who thought I had something to do with 'Avengers: Endgame' which I would have love to have been asked but I wasn't asked to be in it all.

''I had a single coming out the same day and I have a song called 'Endgame' and so they were like 'Oh my god she's gonna defeat Thanos' and I let everyone down.''

Taylor loves the hidden messages in her songs and social media posts because it gives fans more of a ''musical experience''.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: ''It's kind of like a clue like a foreshadowing kind of thing. I like to plant Easter eggs in a video that would be like a lyric from unreleased music or like a little hint or a wink to what's coming in the future.

''It's just been really fun to kind of expand the musical experience past like just listening to a song.

''I also want people to be watching a music video and [think] 'What's that thing in the background?' and 'What's that song playing underneath there?' and 'Is there a reason she said that in French?' ''