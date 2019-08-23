Taylor Swift has joined forces with Apple to enable fans to create their own remix of 'You Need To Calm Down'.

To celebrate the release of the US pop superstar's latest LP, 'Lover', Swifties around the world can pop into their nearest Apple store for the 'Music Lab: Remix Taylor Swift' event, where they'll be shown how to remix the hit single using an iPhone and GarageBand.

'Lover' has also broken the streaming record for the most pre-adds of a pop album to date on Apple Music.

Customers can register to attend 'Music Lab: Remix Taylor Swift' from today (23.08.19).

The record features 18 songs and, Taylor - who is dating British actor Joe Alwyn - previously revealed that it ''a love letter to love''.

She said: ''I was compiling ideas for a very long time. When I started writing, I couldn't stop.

''There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.''

The music video for 'You Need To Calm Down' featured a number of LGBTQ+ stars - including singer Hayley Kiyoko, YouTuber Hannah Hart, Olympic figure skater Adam Ripper, and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Todrick Hall - and the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker recently explained the idea was inspired by her wanting to be more vocal about her support for the community.

She said: ''Maybe a year or two ago, Todrick and I are in the car, and he asked me, 'What would you do if your son was gay?'

''The fact that he had to ask me ... shocked me and made me realise that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough. [I told him] 'If my son was gay, he'd be gay. I don't understand the question.'

''If he was thinking that, I can't imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking. It was kind of devastating to realise that I hadn't been publicly clear about that.''

Visit Apple.com/Today for more information and to register for a session.