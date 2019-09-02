Taylor Swift was ''screaming'' after Keith Urban ''flawlessly'' covered 'Lover' live.

The 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker was blown away with the country legend's rendition of her hit song from her latest album of the same name, which he performed live at Washington State Fair on Saturday (31.08.19).

Keith, 51, shared a clip of the performance on Instagram the next day.

He captioned the video: ''Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you'd written....'' the country star captioned ''And a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn't get to rehearse so.... this is us fully winging it - KU #Lover⁠ ⁠@taylorswift.''

And reacting to the cover on her Instagram Story, Taylor wrote: ''Keith Urban covering Lover flawlessly. ''I am screaming. This is so beautiful.''

The 'ME!' hitmaker was previously the opening act on Keith's 'Escape Together World Tour' in 2009.

The 'Stupid Boy' singer isn't the only famous musician digging the pop hit.

Niall Horan recently hailed 'Lover' ''a classic''.

The One Direction star took to his Instagram Stories to praise the US pop superstar for the ''important'' album-titled track.

Alongside a screenshot of the song, he wrote: ''This song is a classic and it's so important for music.''

And the 'Blank Space' hitmaker re-posted the message on her own Story, and wrote: ''THANK YOU NIALL!! (sic)''

At the weekend, Taylor thanked her fans for the ''best week'' of her life after her album became the highest-selling record in the US, eclipsing her own 2017 album 'Reputation'.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Taylor gushed: ''I just have to say to you guys, thank you so much for one of the best weeks of my life.

''I can't thank you enough. Like I couldn't have imagined it going better or being more fun, and getting to meet so many of you and seeing all the things you were saying about Lover online ... I just love you guys, and I'm really, really, really lucky and I know it every single day. Thank you so much.''