Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Noel Gallagher are set to perform at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend concerts this summer.

The trio join Snow Patrol, Beck, Billy Ocean, Manic Street Preachers, Courtney Barnett, Nigel Kennedy, Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band and Public Service Broadcasting on the line-up for the series of gigs that will take place in four nations; Belfast, Coventry, Perth and Swansea, between May 25 and May 28.

'End Game' singer Taylor and Ed will perform at Swansea's Singleton Park between May 26 and May 27.

'Shape of You' hitmaker Ed said: ''So excited to be part of The Biggest Weekend this summer! I've always loved performing at Big Weekend with Radio 1 and this year it's going to be even bigger. Bring it on Swansea!''

Welsh legends Manic Street Preachers are set to trade their home country for Belfast, Northern Ireland.

They'll be joined by Beck, Courtney, Manic Street Preachers, Public Service Broadcasting and more at Titanic Slipways from May 25 and May 26.

They said: ''The Biggest Weekend is in Belfast, which is good in itself. We've played there a lot over the years, we did one of the greatest gigs ever there back in The Limelight in 1990. And then we've had subsequently just lots of great gigs there, just amazing ones. It is good to spread 6 Music's message far and wide.''

And Public Service Broadcasting added: ''We're absolutely delighted to be part of The Biggest Weekend in Belfast - it's an honour to be part of an event like this and a special honour to be asked by the BBC to compose some new music specifically about the Titanic and perform it in front of Titanic Belfast. We really can't wait and hope to see as many of you as possible in May.''

Noel's High Flying Birds and Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra are set for Scone Palace in Perth, Scotland over May 25 and May 26 too.

Whilst Coventry's War Memorial Park will play host to Billy Ocean, Snow Patrol, Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, Nigel with the Concert Orchestra on May 27 and May 28.

Many more artists are to be announced in the coming months for the four-nation extravaganza.

Bob Shennan, Director BBC Radio and Music, said: ''The Biggest Weekend is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime festival for everyone that loves music, whether they are at the venues in person or enjoying the whole spectacle of performances being streamed through iPlayer along with all our TV, radio and digital networks. Wherever you are in the country, you will be part of the biggest music event, with the widest selection of musical genres, the BBC has ever put on.''

Tickets for The Biggest Weekend go on sale on February 12, priced at £18 plus £4.50 booking fee.