Taylor Swift has dropped her comeback single 'Look What You Made Me Do', which samples Right Said Fred's 1992 hit 'I'm Too Sexy'.
Taylor Swift declares ''the old Taylor is dead'' in her new song 'Look What You Made Me Do'.
The 27-year-old star dropped her comeback single on 'Thursday (24.08.17), which ends on a voice message where she says: ''I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead.''
The song samples Right Said Fred's 1992 hit 'I'm Too Sexy' and the British band reached out to Taylor on Twitter to call her new track a ''marvellous reinvention''.
They wrote: ''Thank you @taylorswift13, what a marvellous reinvention! #imtoosexy #lookwhatyoumademedo (sic).''
'Look What You Made Me Do' has been interpreted by many as a diss track, with sworn enemies Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry all speculated to be in the firing line.
Lyrics include: ''Honey, I rose up from the dead I do it all the time/I got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once/Then I check it twice'' and ''The world moves on another day, another drama-drama, but not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma. Maybe I got mine but you'll all get yours.''
'Look What You Made Me Do' is the first single from Taylor's sixth album, 'Reputation', which will be released on 10 November.
