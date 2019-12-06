Taylor Swift has dropped festive banger 'Christmas Tree Farm'.

The US pop superstar has accompanied the uplifting number with a sweet music video featuring home footage of a young Taylor at her family's actual Christmas tree farm, which she grew up on, Pine Ridge Farm in Pennsylvania.

The 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker's mother Andrea, father Scott and brother Austin also make cameos in the promo.

On the track, the 29-year-old singer sings: ''My heart is a Christmas tree farm where the people would come to dance under sparkles and lights.''

Sharing that she actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm, Taylor tweeted: ''I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm.

''In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem.''

The 'ME!' hitmaker only penned the track on Sunday (01.12.19) and hit the studio with producer Jimmy Napes, a gospel choir and orchestra days later to record it.

The 'End Game' hitmaker previously released the 'The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection' EP in 2007, featuring covers of Yuletide classics such as Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' and Eartha Kitt's 'Santa Baby'

Taylor is set to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 in London on Sunday (08.12.19), the perfect opportunity to give the festive anthem its live debut.

The line-up also boasts the likes of Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, Mabel and The Script.

Plus, Sigala, Anne-Marie, Tom Walker, Dutch DJ Sam Feldt and 'Sorry' hitmaker Joel Corry.

The last time the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker played this side of the pond was on her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' in summer 2018.

'Christmas Tree Farm' is available to stream and download now.