Taylor Swift has reportedly donated a large sum of money to a charity that helps victims of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old singer has believed to have recently contacted the Joyful Heart Foundation, which supports people of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, because she wants to ''be of service to survivors'' by handing over a whopping amount of cash to help the cause.

Speaking to The Huffington Post about the potential partnership with the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker, the CEO of the organisation, Maile M. Zambuto, said: ''Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work.

''Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors.''

Although it is not known exactly how much the American musician gave as monetary aid, it is believed to be an ''extremely generous financial investment''.

Zambuto continued: ''[She gave an] extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence.''

This news comes swiftly after Taylor won her sexual assault case against former radio DJ David Mueller earlier this week, after the jury found the ex-disc jockey guilty of groping the performer during a meet-and-greet before one of her 'Red Tour' gigs at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, in June 2013.

And Taylor's friend Mariska Hargitay, who founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, hopes the 'Shake It Off' vocalist's ''public experience'' and her ability to speak out about the ordeal will ''empower'' other victims to take action.

The 'Law & Order SVU' actress said: ''I hope that Taylor's very public experience ― and her decision to speak out ― not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity.''

And Hargitay is ''deeply grateful'' for Taylor's generosity.

She added: ''I'm honoured by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I'm deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation.''