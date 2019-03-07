Taylor Swift is grateful she doesn't have to be ''miserable'' to write songs.

The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' hitmaker - who is dating actor Joe Alwyn - thinks it's ''really cool'' that she's found happiness in her personal life but it hasn't held back her songwriting as she's still finding subjects that inspire her.

She said: ''I remember people asking me, 'What are you gonna write about if you ever get happy?'

''There's a common misconception that artists have to be miserable in order to make good art, that art and suffering go hand in hand. I'm really grateful to have learned this isn't true.

''Finding happiness and inspiration at the same time has been really cool.''

The 29-year-old singer credited her friends and loyal fans for helping pull her through the low points in her life and she admitted that made her recent 'Reputation' tour ''more emotional'' because she knew she was surrounded by people who cared.

She told America's ELLE magazine: ''I learned that I have friends and fans in my life who don't care if I'm #cancelled. They were there in the worst times and they're here now.

''The fans and their care for me, my well-being, and my music were the ones who pulled me through.

''The most emotional part of the Reputation Stadium Tour for me was knowing I was looking out at the faces of the people who helped me get back up. I'll never forget the ones who stuck around.''

Meanwhile, Taylor also admitted she's blocked comments on her social media posts for the sake of her own wellbeing.

She explained: ''I learned to block some of the noise. Social media can be great, but it can also inundate your brain with images of what you aren't, how you're failing, or who is in a cooler locale than you at any given moment.

''One thing I do to lessen this weird insecurity laser beam is to turn off comments. Yes, I keep comments off on my posts.

''That way, I'm showing my friends and fans updates on my life, but I'm training my brain to not need the validation of someone telling me that I look [hot].

''I'm also blocking out anyone who might feel the need to tell me to 'go die in a hole ho' while I'm having my coffee at nine in the morning.

''I think it's healthy for your self-esteem to need less internet praise to appease it, especially when three comments down you could unwittingly see someone telling you that you look like a weasel that got hit by a truck and stitched back together by a drunk taxidermist. An actual comment I received once.''