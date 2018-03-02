Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' stadium tour will feature Charli XCX and Camila Cabello as opening acts.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter announced that the popular duo will perform during her upcoming tour in a video message posted on her Twitter account.

Taylor explained: ''Hey guys, this is a 'Reputation' stadium tour update ... and I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time, but the opening acts on the 'Reputation' stadium tour will be Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. So I'm really excited. I hope you are, too.''

The blonde beauty also captioned the video clip, writing: ''I have a very exciting update to share... @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! (sic)''

Some of Taylor's previous opening acts have included the likes of Ed Sheeran in 2013 and Shawn Mendes in 2015.

The singer's '1989' tour also attracted worldwide attention on account of the special guests who made on-stage appearances at her gigs, including the likes of Selena Gomez, Mary J. Blige and Nick Jonas.

Taylor's tour is due to get underway on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and she's recently been teasing behind-the-scenes clips of her rehearsals on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, The Vamps have also revealed their ambition to collaborate with Taylor.

The 'Personal' group - which comprise Brad Simpson, James McVey, Tristan Evans and Connor Ball - were thrilled the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer made her musical comeback in 2017 and the band think they have a ''way in'' to making it happen.

James said: ''I am a massive Taylor Swift fan. It's really good to hear her having new music out. It would be awesome to collaborate. I don't know how we would get that working.

''We are on the same label, actually. Maybe we would have a way in, we'd love to.''