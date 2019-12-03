Taylor Swift is the latest artist confirmed to headline American Express presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020.The 'Delicate' hitmaker will return to the London landmark on July 11 to top the bill, following her epic show at the summer music extravaganza in support of her '1989' LP in 2015.The US pop superstar is the third headliner confirmed, following the announcements that Pearl Jam will mark their 30th anniversary by heading up the main stage on July 10, with special guests Pixies and White Reaper, and British girl group Little Mix will make their headlining debut on July 4.The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - last performed at Hyde Park in 2014, when they supported Sir Tom Jones, but this time they will be closing the event for the first time.The girls - who recently wrapped up their 'LM5 Tour', which spanned 40 shows - said: ''We're so excited to perform at BST Hyde Park. ''It's such a massive gig with a huge crowd, so it's definitely going to be one of our 2020 highlights. ''We've been to see acts at BST before and it's always such a party atmosphere. ''We'll be bringing that to our set next year for sure!''The Hyde Park gig will be part of their summer 2020 tour dates, which they teased in a video announcement on Twitter.Jesy said: ''We have some huge news that we are so excited about, that we want to share with you guys.''We are heading back on the road next year for our summer 2020 tour. ''This will include a date playing the legendary American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London.''This summer, the festival saw performances from music royalty, including Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand and Robbie Williams.Tickets for Taylor's show are on sale now until 8.30am on Friday (06.12.19), eligible American Express Cardmembers can exclusively purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Visit axs.com/bsttayloramexpresale to book.