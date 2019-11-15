Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun has banned her from performing her old songs.

The 'Me!' hitmaker previously expressed her unhappiness when Scooter Braun bought her old label Big Machine in a deal which meant he owned the rights to her old master recordings, and voiced her intention to re-record her back catalogue next year.

And now she's claimed the music mogul and her former record label boss Scott Borchetta have blocked her from performing her old songs, meaning her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) - where she was planning to do a medley of her hits throughout the years - and a Netflix documentary are in doubt unless she agrees to ''be a good little girl and shut up''.

In a Twitter post captioned ''Don't know what else to do'', Taylor shared a series of notes which read: ''It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony.

''I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year.

''Additionally - and this isn't the way I'd planned on telling you this news - Netflix has created a documentary about my life over the last few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.

''Scott Bocchetta told my team that they'll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun...

''The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished.''

The 29-year-old star went on to appeal to her fans to campaign on her behalf and also ask other artists connected to the businessmen to speak up.

She continued: ''This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help.

''Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this. Scooter also manages several other artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work.

''Please ask them for help with this - I'm hoping maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote.

''I'm especially asking for help from The Carlyle Group, who put up the money for the sale of my music to these men.

''I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it. I've tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything.

''Right now, my performance at the AMA's, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark.''

Since sharing the post, the hashtags #FreeTaylor and #IStandWithTaylor have been trending on the micro blogging platform.