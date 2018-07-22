Taylor Swift celebrated Selena Gomez's 26th birthday - even though she was on the other side of the country.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker has been best friends with Selena for several years, and although she couldn't make it to her birthday bash in Los Angeles on Sunday (22.07.18) because she was performing a concert in New Jersey, she made sure to ring in the important day with a celebration of her own.

Posting a picture of a pink birthday cake decorated in Selena's honour, the 28-year-old star wrote on her Instagram story: ''Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's birthday? I mean, I could but why would I want 2? (sic)''

The second line of her post was in reference to Selena's single 'Hands To Myself', and the cake itself featured the words ''Gomez or Go Home''.

In photos posted on Instagram by fellow singer Grace VanderWaal, Selena and her other pals were seen enjoying a birthday party in the 'Bad Liar' singer's honour.

Selena is seen wearing a denim jumpsuit and covering her face in apparent surprise whilst hugging Grace. She is also seen admiring an opened box of white frosted cupcakes with ''Happy Birthday Selena'' spelled in blue.

Grace captioned the picture: ''huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY 4 SELENA!!!!!!!!!! Thank for everything I hope you have the best day bebegurllllllll (sic)''

Selena has been enjoying life recently after splitting from her on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, who is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin just one month after the pair started dating.

Earlier this month, it was reported the beauty ''isn't thinking'' about her former beau, and is instead focusing on her career and health.

A source said: ''They haven't spoken in months. She hasn't been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year.

''It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin. Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage.

''She's recording new music and and gearing up for new projects. She hasn't been thinking about Justin. She's in a great place and is very happy.''