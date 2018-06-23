Taylor Swift surprised fans at her Wembley Stadium gig on Friday night (22.06.18) by bringing out Niall Horan.

The One Direction star joined the 'Delicate' singer on stage for a rendition of his solo song 'Slow Hands', much to the delight of the lively crowd in London.

The pop megastar teased fans by saying her special guest had ''played Wembley a bunch of times'' before, and with her British pal and 'End Game' collaborator Ed Sheeran unavailable as he was in Cardiff, Wales, playing his own stadium show, fans were clueless as to who it could be.

Introducing the Irish hunk on stage, Taylor said: ''When you are first starting out in something you want to learn from somebody who has done it before.

''I'm so excited to call up somebody who has played Wembley bunches of times.

''London, would you be excited if I told you that Niall Horan is here.''

The 'This Town' hitmaker has previously graced the Wembley stage with his band mates - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and former member Zayn Malik - several times.

He made his debut at the football stadium as solo artist at Capital's Summertime Ball last year, his first time on his own, which he said was ''scary'' at the time, however he looked like a pro as he strutted around with swagger with Taylor by his side for the show-stopping duet.

Earlier in the set, as she has done on every night of her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' so far, Taylor brought out her opening acts, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, for a rendition of her hit song 'Shake It Off'.

Before the performance, Taylor travelled above the crowd to another stage in the middle of the venue in a lit up platform whilst she sung 'Delicate'.

And as she glided across, many ran from their seats towards the lower stage, with little separating Taylor from her hysterical super-fans, as the trio danced around a giant snake prop - of course one of my many references to her infamous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, which also included a ''titled stage'', like the 'All Day' rapper had on his 2016 'Life of Pablo Tour', covered in golden cobras.

Taylor will perform at Wembley Stadium again on Saturday (23.06.18), and it's anyone's guess who she'll bring out as a guest for round two.