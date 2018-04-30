Taylor Swift has exceeded One Direction's attendance record at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 'Delicate' singer brings her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' to the 63,400 capacity venue on May 8, and before she's even arrived she's beat the boyband - who were at the time comprised of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - by selling more than their 56,524 tickets on the 2014 'Where We Are Tour'.

Tom Sadler, President and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, confirmed: ''The frenzy continues to grow as Taylor Swift has already broken the University of Phoenix Stadium's concert attendance record, which was previously held by One Direction in 2014 with 56,524 fans.''

Commenting on the news during her 11-days-to-go till tour update, Taylor said: ''Side note, I just got the news that you guys broke the attendance record for the stadium in Glendale, so that's just ... that's really great. Thank you so much for that.''

The 28-year-old singer previously revealed that she will have three stages in order for fans to get an up-close-and-personal experience at her concerts.

She explained: ''Hi, 12 days 'til tour. Basically I was thinking maybe today I would tell you a little bit about the stages. ''The reason why I want there to be three is because I want to be able to get to you as close as possible and see you guys.''

On the first day, the pop megastar revealed her setlist will consist of all songs from 'Reputation', with 10 from older material.

She said: ''[I'm] really excited about playing stuff from Reputation. I'm excited about playing stuff that is from previous albums too.

''And just check back because every day I'm going to be posting something about the tour, just something that's going on, something at rehearsals, so just check here and I will see you in 13 days.''