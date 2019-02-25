Taylor Swift appears to be teasing her seventh album.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has posted a series of cryptic images on her social media profiles alluding to the number seven, including one of her sat on the seventh step of a spiral staircase and a graphic of seven palm trees with a starry blue sky.

The 29-year-old pop superstar simply captioned the tree artwork with seven palm tree emojis.

Whilst she added a pink heart to her stair snap, which also has a piano on display.

It's also been pointed out that seven weeks from when the post was shared, on Sunday (24.02.19), will be Palm Sunday (14.04.19), suggesting a potential release date for new music.

In November, Taylor signed a global recording agreement with Universal Music Group.

The multi-year agreement sees UMG act as the exclusive worldwide recorded music partner for Swift, whilst UMG's Republic Records will serve as her label partner in America.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post to her followers, Taylor wrote: ''I'm ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group ... It's really important to me to see eye to eye with a label regarding the future of our industry. I feel so motivated by new opportunities created by the streaming world and the ever changing landscape of our industry ... I also feel strongly that streaming was founded on and continues to thrive based on the magic created by artists, writers and producers.''

Taylor's last record was 2017's 'Reputation', which was followed by the 'Reputation World Tour'.

Perez Hilton previously claimed that Taylor - who is dating British actor Joe Alwyn - is planning to drop her next record before she turns 30 on December 13.

Speaking in a video blog posted in May last year, after he met Taylor at her concert at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, he said: ''What I did say to Taylor was I would love it if the next album had a song called '30' to keep up the continuation - she had 'Fifteen', she had '22'.

''She's like, 'Oh, well, the next album will definitely be out before I'm 30.'''