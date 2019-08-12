Taylor Swift will release her new single on Friday (16.08.19).

The 29-year-old singer is preparing for the release of her upcoming seventh studio album 'Lover' on August 23rd but she has announced that she will drop a single with the same name later this week.

Speaking during her acceptance speech at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (11.08.19), Taylor told her fans: ''I just wanted to tell you there's so much I'm excited about in the next 12 days until my album 'Lover' comes out. The album comes out on August 23, but I wanted to tell you tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called 'Lover' coming out, and I'm so excited. I love you more than words can say.''

Taylor has already released three songs from the album, singles 'Me!' and 'You Need To Calm Down' and promotional track 'The Archer', which Taylor explained was not a single but was meant to show fans a different side to her music. 'The Archer' did not receive a music video but Taylor decided to release a lyric video for the track.

The album 'Lover' will feature 18 songs and Taylor - who is dating British actor Joe Alwyn - recently revealed that it ''a love letter to love''.

She told US Vogue: ''I was compiling ideas for a very long time. When I started writing, I couldn't stop.

''There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.''

The single 'Lover' has been co-produced by Jack Antonoff and Taylor recently revealed some of the lyrics of the song.

These include, ''My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue. All's well that ends well to end up with you.''

And she revealed that the song is particularly special to her, explaining: ''This has one of my favourite bridges. I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.''