Taylor Swift has announced her new LP 'Lover' and a collaboration with Stella McCartney.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker revealed on Thursday (13.06.19) that she will release new single 'You Need to Calm Down' at midnight and that the follow-up to 2017's 'Reputation' will arrive on August 23.

She tweeted: ''Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can't wait for you to hear this. http://taylorswift.lnk.to/LoverTw (sic)''

The 29-year-old pop star - who is dating British actor Joe Alwyn - also revealed that the album, which consists of 18 tracks, is ''really romantic'' and that she has teamed up with Sir Paul McCartney's fashion designer daughter for the project, with the artwork featuring an outfit by the 47-year-old beauty.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Taylor said: ''She's been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much.

''I respect what she creates, how she creates it. There's so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I've worn a lot of her stuff recently.''

The pair will release a whole clothing line together after McCartney was ''inspired'' by 'Lover'.

The 'End Game' singer added: ''She's heard the new album, and this new collaboration is inspired by the 'Lover' album ... I'm so excited about that, and really excited that she would want to collaborate in this way.''

Taylor previously revealed that the album's title was hidden in her music video for 'ME!' featuring Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry and Taylor recently sparked speculation they are set to release a collaboration.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker famously fell out with her fellow pop star over their dancers and touring crew a number of years ago, but they have since buried the hatchet, and Taylor recently added Katy's new track, 'Never Really Over', to her 'ME!' Apple Playlist.

KatyCats and Swifties - their respective fanbases - believe the famous pair are plotting a duet, as Katy posted a plate of cookies with 'Peace At Last' iced around the plate with Taylor tagged on Instagram.

The 34-year-old singer captioned the snap of the baked goods: ''feels good @taylorswift (sic).''

She also set her location as ''Let's Be Friends'', a potential song title, and Taylor commented with 13 pink love heart emojis, her lucky number.

Back in 2018, Katy sent Taylor an actual olive branch as a call to end their long running feud.

The duo had been at loggerheads since 2014 when Taylor accused Katy of sabotaging her 'Red Tour' by stealing three of her backing dancers.