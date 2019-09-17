Taylor Swift has announced a string of festival and concert dates for 2020, including two two-day events in the US.
The 29-year-old singer recently released her latest album 'Lover', and to celebrate, she has now announced she will be heading to a number of festivals in Europe and South America next year, as well as putting on two of her own music extravaganzas in the form of 'Lover Fest West' and 'Lover Fest East', which will take place in the US.
Both 'Lover Fest' events will take place over two days each, and will mark the 'ME!' hitmaker's only shows in the US for 2020.
'Lover Fest West' will see Taylor become the first woman in history to open an NFL Stadium when she takes to the stage on July 25 and July 26 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, which will kick off the stadium's inaugural year of events.
The following weekend, on July 31 and August 1, Taylor will head to the east coast of America to hit Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for 'Lover Fest East'.
Both events will see Taylor joined by opening acts who are yet to be announced.
The 'Lover Fest' shows will come at the end of a busy summer for the 'You Need To Calm Down' singer, who will be spending late June and July performing at a number of festivals and concerts throughout Europe and South America, including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Open'er in Poland, NOS Alive in Portugal, and Festival de Nîmes in France.
Additional UK and international tour dates and festivals will be announced soon.
Taylor Swift's 2020 tour dates:
JUNE
20 - Werchter, Belgium - Werchter Boutique
24 - Berlin, Germany - The Waldbühne
26 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Sommertid
JULY
01 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival
03 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival
05 - Nîmes, France - Festival de Nîmes
09 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive
18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
25 - Los Angeles, US - Lover Fest West
26 - Los Angeles, US - Lover Fest West
31 - Foxborough, US - Lover Fest East
AUG
01 - Foxborough, US - Lover Fest East
