Taylor Swift has announced a string of festival and concert dates for 2020.

The 29-year-old singer recently released her latest album 'Lover', and to celebrate, she has now announced she will be heading to a number of festivals in Europe and South America next year, as well as putting on two of her own music extravaganzas in the form of 'Lover Fest West' and 'Lover Fest East', which will take place in the US.

Both 'Lover Fest' events will take place over two days each, and will mark the 'ME!' hitmaker's only shows in the US for 2020.

'Lover Fest West' will see Taylor become the first woman in history to open an NFL Stadium when she takes to the stage on July 25 and July 26 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, which will kick off the stadium's inaugural year of events.

The following weekend, on July 31 and August 1, Taylor will head to the east coast of America to hit Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for 'Lover Fest East'.

Both events will see Taylor joined by opening acts who are yet to be announced.

The 'Lover Fest' shows will come at the end of a busy summer for the 'You Need To Calm Down' singer, who will be spending late June and July performing at a number of festivals and concerts throughout Europe and South America, including Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Open'er in Poland, NOS Alive in Portugal, and Festival de Nîmes in France.

Additional UK and international tour dates and festivals will be announced soon.

Taylor Swift's 2020 tour dates:

JUNE

20 - Werchter, Belgium - Werchter Boutique

24 - Berlin, Germany - The Waldbühne

26 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Sommertid

JULY

01 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

03 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival

05 - Nîmes, France - Festival de Nîmes

09 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive

18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

25 - Los Angeles, US - Lover Fest West

26 - Los Angeles, US - Lover Fest West

31 - Foxborough, US - Lover Fest East

AUG

01 - Foxborough, US - Lover Fest East