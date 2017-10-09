Taylor Swift has announced two new live shows in support of her new album.

The 27-year-old pop megastar hasn't been on stage in over eight months, but all of that looks set to change in December as she has agreed to perform at two radio station-sponsored festivals: 99.7 Now!'s Poptopia in San Jose on December 2 and the B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago on December 7 in conjunction with her forthcoming sixth studio LP 'Reputation', which is currently set for release on November 10.

It's also been reported that the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker will hit the stage at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) as it comes two days after the album drops.

However, Taylor doesn't have the best history with MTV as her arch-enemy Kanye West notoriously stormed the stage at the Video Music Awards in 2009 because he thought Beyonce deserved the Best Female Video prize over her.

An insider said recently: ''Taylor Swift is the number one target for the EMAs.

''She has a great relationship with MTV, despite all her previously Kanye West run-ins, and it would be a wonderful way to perform songs off the new album live.''

The record's lead single 'Look What You Made Me Do' is an apparent swipe at her sworn enemy and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

First off, Taylor - who is dating 26-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn - slams someone for their ''tilted stage'' - something Kanye had during his 'Saint Pablo' tour in 2016.

Declaring her hate towards the said person, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker sings the line: ''I don't like your little games/ Don't like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool/ No, I don't like you.''

Taylor unveiled the video for the song at the Video Music Awards in August, and the footage appears to poke fun at her ex Tom Hiddleston and Katy Perry.

In one scene a number of male dancers are seen wearing crop tops with 'I [heart] TS' emblazoned on, a clear reference to the vest top with the same slogan which Tom was photographed in during their brief fling.

Taylor was also seen sitting in a bath of jewels during the video, which some believe could be a reference to Kim's terrifying ordeal last year when armed robbers burst into the star's hotel room in Paris, France, tied her up and put her in the bathtub while they made off with millions worth of jewels.

The blonde beauty sings: ''The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you / I don't like your perfect crime.''