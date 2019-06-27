Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's global Prime Day 2019 concert in New York.

The 'ME!' hitmaker will be joined pop stars including Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G at the global event on July 10 in the US, whilst in the UK, Rita Ora and Ray BLK will perform at a secret location in London.

'Let You Love Me' hitmaker Rita said: ''I can't wait to headline the Prime Day Party in London and get the celebrations started for Prime Day 2019 in the UK. Prime members have a chance to win tickets, so get entering now, and I hope to see you there!''

Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, added: ''We can't wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe.

Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping.

''To celebrate, we've curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love.

''We're looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can't-miss, one-of-a-kind event.''

The US event - celebrating the annual shopping holiday that's exclusive to Prime subscribers - will stream live on Prime Video in more than 200 countries on July 11 at 2.00am (BST).

The majority of tickets are given to Prime members, however a very limited number of tickets will be available to everyone on the door on the day.

More information can be found by visiting www.amazon.co.uk/primedayparty.

The Prime Day sale starts at 00:01am on July 15 and this year will be running for 48 hours.

Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini, and Julia Michaels performed at the 2018 event in New York.