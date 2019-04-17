Taylor Swift and Khalid are set to perform at the 2019 Time 100 Gala.

It has been announced that the 'Blank Space' pop star and the 'Better' hitmaker will both take to the stage at the event - which celebrates the publication's yearly list of the 100 most influential people in the world - on April 23.

Each year honorees have an article written about them in the magazine by another famous face and Shawn Mendes - who penned Taylor's Time 100 piece - gushed that the 29-year-old star seamlessly connects to her fans with her ''honest'' music.

Shawn wrote: ''Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her -- her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible.

''She's the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that's why her music connects so well.

''[She] makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything. It's so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it's that.'

Khalid - who was nominated for five Grammy Awards last year - recently went to No.1 on the Billboard 200 with his sophomore album, 'Free Spirit'.

And Alicia Keys - who wrote a tribute to Khalid - hailed the 21-year-old musician as a ''beautiful writer'' who has the unique ability to make his ''powerful'' music accessible.

She wrote: ''He's a beautiful writer with the ability to take human concepts and make you understand and feel them.''

''He has a full, powerful voice that is somehow unassuming and smooth at the same time. He's accessible -- almost like you've met somebody like him before, although there's nobody else like him.''