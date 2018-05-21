Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar were among the big winners at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (20.05.18).

Ed, 27, wasn't able to make it to the glitzy ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but that didn't stop him from scooping up the coveted Top Artist accolade, as well as Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for his hit 'Shape of You'.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker managed to beat his close pal Taylor, 28, for the Top Artist gong, but she still won big on the night, scooping up the trophies for Top Female Artist, and Top Selling Album for 'Reputation'.

Kendrick Lamar also came out on top as he tied with Ed's six wins, in mostly non-televised categories. The rapper was awarded Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Audio) for hit single 'Humble', and both Top Rap Album and Top Billboard 200 Album for 'DAMN'.

Elsewhere in the evening, the Billboard Chart Achievement Award was picked up by Camila Cabello, whilst Imagine Dragons won Top Duo/Group and Drake was handed the Top Billboard 200 Artist gong.

Korean pop group BTS beat off stiff competition from the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to be the recipients of the Top Social Artist award - which was voted for by fans on Twitter - and Bruno Mars was declared the Top R&B Artist.

Janet Jackson accepted the ICON Award for her services to music, as she also took to the stage for her first televised performance in nine years.

2018 Billboard Music Award winners abridged list:

ICON Award

Janet Jackson

Top Artist

Ed Sheeran

Top New Artist

Khalid

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Imagine Dragons

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist

Ed Sheeran

Top Social Artist

BTS

Top R&B Artist

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Top Billboard 200 Album

'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar

Top Selling Album

'Reputation' - Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Song

'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Top Selling Song

'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber