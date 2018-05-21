Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar were among the big winners at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (20.05.18).
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar were among the big winners at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (20.05.18).
Ed, 27, wasn't able to make it to the glitzy ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but that didn't stop him from scooping up the coveted Top Artist accolade, as well as Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for his hit 'Shape of You'.
The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker managed to beat his close pal Taylor, 28, for the Top Artist gong, but she still won big on the night, scooping up the trophies for Top Female Artist, and Top Selling Album for 'Reputation'.
Kendrick Lamar also came out on top as he tied with Ed's six wins, in mostly non-televised categories. The rapper was awarded Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Audio) for hit single 'Humble', and both Top Rap Album and Top Billboard 200 Album for 'DAMN'.
Elsewhere in the evening, the Billboard Chart Achievement Award was picked up by Camila Cabello, whilst Imagine Dragons won Top Duo/Group and Drake was handed the Top Billboard 200 Artist gong.
Korean pop group BTS beat off stiff competition from the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to be the recipients of the Top Social Artist award - which was voted for by fans on Twitter - and Bruno Mars was declared the Top R&B Artist.
Janet Jackson accepted the ICON Award for her services to music, as she also took to the stage for her first televised performance in nine years.
2018 Billboard Music Award winners abridged list:
ICON Award
Janet Jackson
Top Artist
Ed Sheeran
Top New Artist
Khalid
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Camila Cabello
Top Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
Imagine Dragons
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Top Hot 100 Artist
Ed Sheeran
Top Social Artist
BTS
Top R&B Artist
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Top Billboard 200 Album
'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar
Top Selling Album
'Reputation' - Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Song
'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Top Selling Song
'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....