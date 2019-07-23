Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 nominations with 10 nods each.

The 29-year-old pop star's hit 'ME!' featuring Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie is up for Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, while her song 'You Need to Calm Down' scooped seven nominations for Best Pop, Video for Good, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Direction, Best Editing and Best Art Direction.

Ariana's catchy track 'Thank U, Next' could walk away with a trophy for Song of the year, Video of the Year, Best Pop and Best Cinematography, while her song 'God is a Woman', 'Rule the World' and Seven Rings' wiggled their way into Best Visual Effects, Best Hip Hop, Best Editing and Best Art, respectively.

The 26-year-old singer could also scoop Artist of the Year but she'll have to beat off competition from Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes first.

Video of the Year is proving a tough category as 21 Savage ft. J Cole's 'a lot', Billie's 'Bad Guy', Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker', Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Old Town Road' and Taylor's 'You Need to Calm Down' will all go head-to-head in a bid to score the prize.

Although Taylor and Ariana are the front runners in the list of nominations this year, Billie and Lil Nas X are right behind them with nine and eight nods each and could well walk away with a prize or two.

MTV has introduced a new category this year called K-Pop, which will see videos for BTS ft Halsey 'Boy With Luv', BLACKPINK hit 'Kill This Love', 'Who Do You Love' by Monsta X ft. French Montana, 'Cat & Dog' by Tomorrow X Together, NCT 127's 'Regular' and 'Tempo' by EXO compete against one another.

Sebastian Maniscalco is set to host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which will broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in August.

He said: ''I am hosting the VMA's 2019, it's a big deal. It's huge! But again my family's negative but my dad calls and goes 'You know nothing about music'.

''I didn't really grow up with pop culture music but I think this is going to be fun because MTV want an unfiltered look of the VMA's.''

The full list of MTV VMA nominations for 2019 are as follows;

Video of the Year

21 Savage ft. J. Cole - 'a lot'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'

Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'

Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Drake - 'In My Feelings'

Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'

Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'

Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell(r)

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - 'ME!'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don't Care'

BTS ft. Halsey - 'Boy With Luv'

Push Artist of the Year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer - 'Easier'

Cardi B & Bruno Mars - 'Please Me'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Khalid - 'Talk'

Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'

Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'

Best Hip Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - 'Rule the World'

21 Savage ft. J. Cole - 'a lot'

Cardi B - 'Money'

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - 'Higher'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Travis Scott ft. Drake - 'SICKO MODE'

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson - 'Make It Better'

Childish Gambino - 'Feels Like Summer'

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller - 'Could've Been'

Alicia Keys - 'Raise A Man'

Ella Mai - 'Trip'

Normani ft. 6lack - 'Waves'

Best K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey - 'Boy With Luv'

BLACKPINK - 'Kill This Love'

Monsta X ft. French Montana - 'Who Do You Love'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - 'Cat & Dog'

NCT 127 - 'Regular'

EXO - 'Tempo'

Best Latin

Anuel AA, Karol G - 'Secreto'

Bad Bunny ft. Drake - 'MIA'

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - 'I Can't Get Enough'

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - 'Con Calma'

Maluma - 'Mala Mía'

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - 'Con Altura'

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - 'Call You Mine'

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - 'Taki Taki'

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - 'Say My Name'

Marshmello & Bastille - 'Happier'

Silk City & Dua Lipa - 'Electricity'

Best Rock

The 1975 - 'Love It If We Made It'

Fall Out Boy - 'Bishops Knife Trick'

Imagine Dragons - 'Natural'

Lenny Kravitz - 'Low'

Panic! At The Disco - 'High Hopes'

twenty one pilots - 'My Blood'

Video for Good

Halsey - 'Nightmare'

The Killers - 'Land of the Free'

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - 'Runaway Train'

John Legend - 'Preach'

Lil Dicky - 'Earth'

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'

Best Direction

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy' - Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs - 'Cellophane' - Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande - 'thank you, next' Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Directed by Calmatic​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - 'No New Friends' - Directed by Dano Cerny​

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down' - Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish - 'when the party's over' - Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs - 'Cellophane' - Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande - 'God is a Woman' - Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA - 'Just Us' - Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - 'No New Friends' - Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer​

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - 'ME!' - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX​

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - 'Tints' - Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Editing by Calmatic​

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy' - Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande - '7 Rings' - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange - 'Almeda' - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down' - Editing by Jarrett Fijal​

Best Art Direction

BTS ft. Halsey - 'Boy With Luv' - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande - '7 Rings' - Art Direction by John Richoux​

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita' - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter​

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down' - Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens - 'I Love It' - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler​

Best Choreography

FKA twigs - 'Cellophane' - Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - 'Con Altura' - Choreography by Charm La'Donna​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - 'No New Friends' - Choreography by Ryan Heffington​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita' - Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange - 'Almeda' - Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey - 'Boy With Luv' - Choreography by Rie Hata​

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - 'Tints' - Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish - 'hostage' - Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande - 'thank you, next' - Cinematography by Christopher Probst​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita' - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange - 'Almeda' - Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - 'ME!' - Cinematography by Starr Whitesides