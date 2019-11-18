Taylor Swift can perform a medley of her old songs at the American Music Awards this month after claiming recently that the Big Machine Label Group had blocked her from doing so.
Taylor Swift is allowed to perform her old songs at the American Music Awards.
The 'ME!' hitmaker recently said she didn't know if she'd be able to perform at the music event later this month when she collects the Artist of the Decade award after Big Machine Label Group - which is run by Scott Borchetta and was acquired by Scooter Braun's company in July - reportedly blocked her from performing her own tracks on television.
However, the record label has claimed they have come to an agreement and none of the artists under them will need ''label approval'' for live performances on television.
They said in a statement to Variety: ''The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.''
The 29-year-old singer previously expressed her unhappiness when Scooter bought her old label Big Machine in a deal which meant he owned the rights to her old recordings and she said at the time that she intended to re-record her back catalogue next year.
Meanwhile, the American Music Awards (AMAs) will take place on November 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and will be hosted by Ciara.
Bosses have promised an evening of incredible music and unforgettable performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, as well as Kesha and Big Freedia.
