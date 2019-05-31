Taylor Swift has added Katy Perry's song to her music playlist - with the duo having put their feud well and truly behind them.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker famously fell out with her fellow pop star over their dancers and touring crew a number of years ago but they have now seemingly buried the hatchet after Taylor added Katy's new track, 'Never Really Over', to her new ME! Apple Playlist.

Describing the playlist, Taylor wrote: ''Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we'll tell someday. These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!''

Back in 2018, Katy sent Taylor Swift an actual olive branch as a call to end their long running feud. The duo had been at loggerheads since 2014 when Taylor accused Katy of sabotaging her 'Red Tour' by stealing three of her backing dancers.

In the video posted to her social media account, Taylor can be heard off-camera saying: ''So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.''

Katy had previously insisted she has a lot of love for the singer.

She said: ''I mean, I love her, I always have. We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.' ... I'm ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually ... I think it's time ... I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she's a fantastic songwriter. I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, we can do this.'''