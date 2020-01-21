Taylor Swift adapted her touring schedule to help care for her mother through her cancer battle.

The 'Lover' hitmaker shunned her usual nine month touring schedule to be there for mom Andrea, instead opting to perform a select number of stadium shows in the US and festivals in Europe.

She said: ''I wanted to be able to perform in places that I hadn't performed in as much, and to do things I hadn't done before, like Glastonbury. I feel like I haven't done festivals, really, since early in my career - they're fun and bring people together in a really cool way. But I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that's going on at home. And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things.''

And asked if her main concern is her mother's health, she added: ''Yeah, that's it. That's the reason. I mean, we don't know what is going to happen. We don't know what treatment we're going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what's going on.''

And the 30-year-old singer has revealed her mother is battling a brain tumour and admits it has been so tough on her because her mom has always been her ''guiding force.''.

Speaking to Variety magazine for their Sundance 2020 issue, she added: ''Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness. She was going through chemo, and that's a hard enough thing for a person to go through. While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family.''