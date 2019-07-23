A man has been arrested after he was caught lingering near Taylor Swift's home with a metal bat, a crowbar, 30 lock picks and gloves in his backpack.

The 32-year-old man has been detained for possession of burglary tools and a weapon other than a firearm after the 'ME!' hitmaker's neighbours reported seeing him hanging around suspiciously outside her mansion in Rhode Island.

The gentleman claimed that he arrived from New York - prior to that he was in Nashville and Memphis - because he wanted to ''catch up with Taylor'' so that she could help him with his music career, according to TMZ.com.

But when the police searched him, they reportedly found a rucksack full of weapons - including a flashlight, screwdrivers and a rake - leading them to believe he was planning to break into her mansion in the Watch Hill neighbourhood.

The law enforcement officers were even more suspicious by the fact the 29-year-old pop star's neighbours had rung in earlier on in the day to report that they had seen the man hanging around her property acting shifty.

The man is currently being held in custody on a $10,000 bail.

The arrest comes a year after Taylor was awarded a five-year restraining order against Julius Sandrock after he allegedly attempted to break into her Beverly Hills home - which she was not staying in at the time - wearing a mask and gloves.

Police at the time allegedly came across ''empty gun holster, live rounds of .380 'Fiocchi' ammunition, latex gloves, black gloves, a knife, multiple masks 'similar to the ones painters use', a black half-face mask, one 9mm ammunition round, an empty box of .22 caliber ammunition and black rope'', inside his car.

It was also said he was in possession of prescription drugs including opiods, oxycodone and the anti-depressant, fluoxetine.