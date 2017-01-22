The Yeah Boy singer announced the news to fans on Instagram on Friday (20Jan17) under a photo of a stunning sunset, revealing she's going underground to complete work on her next album.

"Spent the last month traveling for both work and play and have seen some of the most beautiful beaches, sunsets, and starry skies I've ever experienced," she wrote. "My creativity and inspiration are bursting at the seams as I head home to Nashville, and for the next 2 weeks i'm going to dive into that and see what I can find.

"so, as I create, write, and finish my record, I'm going to take a little break from social media. I want to make sure that every second is spent with intention and focus so I can make something beautiful to share with you guys when it's ready and when I'm ready."

Kelsea appears to be following in her friend Taylor Swift's footsteps - the Love Story singer often turns her back on social media when creating new music.