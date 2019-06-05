Joe Jonas admitted it ''feels nice'' that Taylor Swift has apologised for blasting him after they split up.

The 'Just In Love' hitmaker - who dated the blonde starlet for three months in 2008 when she was 18 and he was 19 - says the two have ''moved on'' from their relationship, which ended on a sour tone when he dumped her in a brief phone call.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Lorraine' on Wednesday (05.06.19), he said: ''It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger.

''At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young.''

In November 2008, Taylor called out her ex-boyfriend for the way he ended their relationship but she recently admitted she thinks she went too far with her public recollection of the chat.

Appearing on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' last month, the presenter asked Taylor what her most rebellious moment was as a teenager.

She replied: ''Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy, just some teenage stuff there.''

In the 2008 interview, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer - who is now in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn - insisted she wouldn't ''even remember'' Joe in years to come and wouldn't give a second thought to the person who broke up with her in a brief phone call.

She said: ''It's all right - I'm cool. You know what, it's like, when I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful When I look at that person, I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18.''