Taylor Swift's new boyfriend Joe Alwyn is reportedly moving to the US to spend more time with the musician.

The British actor and the 27-year-old star have made a conscious effort to keep their burgeoning relationship quiet over the last few months, but Joe is apparently keen to take their romance to the next level by moving to the States.

A source said: ''Joe really wants to be near Taylor and moving to the US will mean they can spend much more time together.

''He's a real family man and is close to his parents, so he will still be a regular visitor to their London home.''

Taylor is reportedly happy with Joe's decision, because it also means she will still be able to make frequent visits to the UK capital, where she is able to live a ''relatively normal life''.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''Taylor will still be able to continue her love affair with London where she can walk around unnoticed and live a relatively normal life.''

News of Taylor's new love interest came to light last week, and it was subsequently claimed that the blonde beauty has been making a concerted effort to keep her romance with Joe low-key.

An insider said: ''Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls.''

Meanwhile, another source claimed that Taylor's security team have been making it a ''military-like mission'' to keep the star away from prying eyes.

An insider revealed: ''Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.

''Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen.''