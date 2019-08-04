Taylor Schilling was ''so hard on herself'' during her 20s.

The 35-year-old actress has said life was ''so much tougher than it needed to be'' when she was younger because she put too much pressure on herself to succeed, and says now she's older she's learned how to ''grow and evolve''.

She said: ''I certainly feel like I am at a different place now than I was in my twenties. I was definitely ready for my twenties to be over. Looking back, my thoughts and my ideas about life might've been confining and I was so hard on myself. Things were so much tougher than they needed to be. The transition from being a teenager to being in your early twenties; to getting your sea legs with work and things like that weren't necessarily easy, but you grow and you evolve.''

Taylor is most known for her role as Piper Chapman in the Netflix prison drama 'Orange Is the New Black', which recently aired its seventh and final season.

And the actress says if she were ever to find herself in prison like Piper, she wouldn't miss much except the freedom to shower with bare feet.

She said: ''I have discovered that I would really miss being able to take a shower with bare feet. I would miss that terribly, because in prison you can never go into the bathrooms without wearing shower shoes. Also, I would really miss being able to connect with the people that I love at times of my own choosing.''

Taylor is sad to say goodbye to the show, but feels ''so privileged'' to have been a part of it.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''It feels incredibly poignant to say goodbye to the show because it has changed my life tremendously. I get emotional thinking about it, because we're all very close as a cast and I feel so privileged to have been a part of that show. However, I am also thrilled that we're getting a chance to move on. I think that's important too.''