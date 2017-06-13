Taylor Lautner has been a ''spectacular'' source of support for Billie Lourd since the death of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old actress was left heartbroken when her mother passed away on December 27th from cardiac arrest and her grandmother died one day later following a stroke, but according to her uncle Todd Fisher, her boyfriend Taylor has been instrumental in helping her overcome her sadness.

Speaking about the 'Twilight' star, Todd said: ''The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He's a really deep person, and he has supported [Billie] amazingly. He's stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that's what's going on, but it's just an amazing support system for her, and I'm glad he's in her life. That's not easy for me to say, if you think about it!''

But the 59-year-old actor insists that just because Taylor has been supportive of Billie, he won't get by without an ''extra look-over'' to make sure the 25-year-old hunk is right for his niece.

Todd added to E! News: ''As any uncle, you're suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece. She's cute and all that. She's had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I'm certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don't give a s**t what his background is.''

Meanwhile, Todd previously revealed Billie is staying strong after dealing with the ''two gigantic losses''.

He said in March: ''Billie is 24-years-old. She's dealing with two gigantic losses. These two girls - my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people.

''There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss.''