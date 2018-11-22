Taylor Lautner has jokingly claimed Kendall Jenner inspired his appearance in the 'Twilight' franchise.

The 26-year-old actor - who starred as Jacob Black alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the money-spinning film franchise - has taken to his Instagram account to suggest that the American model was his inspiration for his character's flowing dark hair in the 2008 movie.

He captioned a side-by-side shot of himself and Kendall: ''It's been 10 years exactly since twilight was released in theaters. I thought I should take this moment to thank every single fan who has supported the franchise over the last decade but also to thank Kendall Jenner for being my hair inspo back in 07'. Thank you fans. And thank you Kendall.

#headandshoulders (sic)''

Taylor had to add ''30 pounds'' of muscle ahead of shooting the second film in the franchise, 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon'.

And the American star previously revealed how he went about transforming his body.

He explained: ''I was in the gym five days a week, two hours a day. At one point, I was going seven days straight. I had put on a lot of weight, and then I started losing it drastically, so I was worried. It turned out I was overworking myself.

''My trainer told me that I couldn't break a sweat, because I was burning more calories than I was putting on. The hardest thing for me was the eating. At one point I had to shove as much food in my body as possible to pack on calories.

''My trainer wanted me to do six meals a day and not go two hours without eating. If I would cheat on eating one day, I could tell - I'd drop a few pounds.''