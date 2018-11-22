Hollywood star Taylor Lautner has jokingly claimed that Kendall Jenner inspired his appearance in the 'Twilight' franchise.
Taylor Lautner has jokingly claimed Kendall Jenner inspired his appearance in the 'Twilight' franchise.
The 26-year-old actor - who starred as Jacob Black alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the money-spinning film franchise - has taken to his Instagram account to suggest that the American model was his inspiration for his character's flowing dark hair in the 2008 movie.
He captioned a side-by-side shot of himself and Kendall: ''It's been 10 years exactly since twilight was released in theaters. I thought I should take this moment to thank every single fan who has supported the franchise over the last decade but also to thank Kendall Jenner for being my hair inspo back in 07'. Thank you fans. And thank you Kendall.
#headandshoulders (sic)''
Taylor had to add ''30 pounds'' of muscle ahead of shooting the second film in the franchise, 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon'.
And the American star previously revealed how he went about transforming his body.
He explained: ''I was in the gym five days a week, two hours a day. At one point, I was going seven days straight. I had put on a lot of weight, and then I started losing it drastically, so I was worried. It turned out I was overworking myself.
''My trainer told me that I couldn't break a sweat, because I was burning more calories than I was putting on. The hardest thing for me was the eating. At one point I had to shove as much food in my body as possible to pack on calories.
''My trainer wanted me to do six meals a day and not go two hours without eating. If I would cheat on eating one day, I could tell - I'd drop a few pounds.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...
Finally, everyone stops taking the Twilight saga so seriously, creating a surprisingly entertaining romp. Yes,...
There's an intriguing premise to this snappy action thriller, but it's never properly developed by...
Breaking Dawn is the final chapter from the Twilight series and picks up where Eclipse...
Nathan Harper is a popular kid, he's on the school wrestling team and like most...
Part 3 of Stephenie Meyer's blockbuster tale continues the downward spiral of moping. It's efficiently...
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner once again take up their much loves roles...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Stephenie Meyer's Twilight saga continues with this darker and even mopier chapter. The relational knots...