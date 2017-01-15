The 24-year-old is taking a much needed vacation in Cabo San Lucas, less than three weeks after the Star Wars icon and Hollywood veteran died at the end of last month (Dec16).

Taylor shared a sun-soaked snap of himself and Billie enjoying their break on Instagram, with the actress reclining on a sunlounger.

The scream Queens co-stars have been inseparable in recent weeks, with Taylor posting a message to his rumoured girlfriend on Instagram earlier this month (Jan17): "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you," he wrote alongside a goofy shot of the pair.

Fisher died on 27 December (16), days after she suffered a cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Debbie, died from a stroke just one day later on 28 December (16).

Earlier this week (beg09Jan17), Billie remembered her mother by sharing a picture of herself as a young girl, wearing bunny ears as she sat in the back of a limousine with Carrie.

"'If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable,'" Billie began, quoting her mother. "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."

Singin' in the Rain star Debbie was laid to rest with her daughter Carrie's ashes at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles last Friday (06Jan17) and Billie and Taylor were at the graveside.