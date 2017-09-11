Taylor Kitsch used to sleep on the New York Subway when he was homeless.

The 'True Detective' star has admitted he was on the streets for ''a few weeks'', during which time he spent his evenings trying to get some shut-eye on the train network in the Big Apple.

He said: ''It was a blue train from downtown all the way up to 182nd and at night they'd change, they'd take longer, A, C or E.''

The 36-year-old actor managed to get himself some accommodation after a fortnight of living rough, but his flat wasn't exactly a luxury abode and didn't have any hot water or electricity ''for months''.

He added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Then I was in an apartment with no electricity or power or hot water for months.''

Taylor, who has previously admitted he lived in his car when he was in Los Angeles, used to light up his New York apartment with candles which he acquired from a friend's lover, but he could make hot food after stealing a pot to cook chicken in.

He said: ''I'd take candles from my friend's girlfriend and light the apartment with them. Not smart.

''There was no furniture - just a blow-up mattress I borrowed from my same friend's girlfriend and I stole a cooking pot from a garage sale to boil chicken.

''I had beats like that, but when you don't have a contingency, it's funny what you'll put up with.

''At the time you're not thinking that, you're just doing it and you're young.''